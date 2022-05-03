Some big names feature on today’s League One transfer round-up, as we saw the season end over the weekend with much drama.

Cameron Dawson, Ethan Erhahon James Norwood and Josh Martin are the players that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that loaned out goalkeeper Dawson will return to the club for pre-season. The 26-year-old has spent the season on loan at Exeter City, helping the side gain promotion from League Two whilst conceding only 39 goals in 44 games, keeping 18 clean sheets. His Owls contract expires in 2024, and despite Moore saying he will return for pre-season, Exeter City could may well swoop in for the shot-stopper on a permanent basis.

Oxford United and Portsmouth are reportedly interested in St Mirren midfield ace Erhahon. The 20-year-old star has featured in 26 games for the Scottish club this season, scoring once and assisting on two occasions. His contract expires at the end of the 2022/23 season and the two clubs could may well swoop in for the youngster.

Portsmouth, along with Championship side Preston North End, have been recent admirers of Ipswich Town striker Norwood. The 31-year-old is in his third season as a Town player, making 88 appearances since his move from Tranmere Rovers in 2019, scoring 28 goals. His contract at Ipswich Town expires at the end of the season, and he looks set to depart the club, with a new deal not set to be in place any time soon.

Lastly, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said that he would ‘love’ for Norwich City loanee Martin to return next season, but he did admit that a deal is probably unlikely. Doncaster Rovers will be playing League Two football next season, and Martin may feel that he deserves a higher level of football.