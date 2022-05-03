Salford City are interested in Michael Appleton, according to journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

Salford City are keen on luring him down to League Two this summer following their failure to get into the play-offs this season.

Appleton, 46, is available after parting company with Lincoln City.

The Mancunian spent the last three years in charge of the Imps but has now decided to move on.

On Salford City’s radar?

Salford City have had another disappointing campaign by their standards in the fourth tier and are no strangers to making a managerial change.

Their current manager, Gary Bowyer, steadied the ship following the sacking of Richie Wellens last year and hasn’t done a bad job this past term.

However, their target is promotion and the club’s hierarchy may see Appleton someone who can get them up to League One.

The former Manchester United and Preston North End midfielder has managed Portsmouth, Blackpool, Blackburn Rovers and Oxford United in the past and is experienced in the Football League.

He took the Lincoln City job back in September 2019 as their replacement for Danny Cowley and he guided the club to the third tier play-off final last year.

However, the Imps were denied promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

Appleton wasn’t able to reach the same heights in this past campaign and his side languished in the lower reaches of the table.

Salford City could be an attractive prospect for him now and he has a decision to make on what to do next.