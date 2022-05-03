Nottingham Forest are gearing up for their huge Championship clash against Bournemouth on Tuesday night with a top-two spot still up for grabs.

Nottingham Forest’s Tuesday night trip to Bournemouth will be pivotal in the fight for automatic promotion to the Premier League. Win and they will be tied on points with the Cherries heading into the final day, lose and they face the play-offs.

With everything at stake heading into the tie, here are the latest stories coming out of Nottingham Forest…

It has emerged from The Telegraph (via Nottingham Forest News) that Nottingham Forest made an attempt to bring Spartak Moscow’s Premier League-winning winger Victor Moses to the City Ground back in March.

Talks collapsed with Moses keen to stay in Russia, but it would have been a seriously impressive bit of business given the Nigerian’s pedigree at the very top of the game.

Moreover, Nottingham Forest’s head of strength and conditioning Brent Dickinson is leaving the club after eight years to become senior performance coach with Rotherham United, Training Ground Guru has said.

Dickinson’s time at the City Ground started in June 2014 and after working as head of strength and conditioning for the academy, he made the step up to the same role with the first-team in November 2020.

Elsewhere, Forest boss Cooper has been full of praise for young winger Alex Mighten after he scored off the bench in the comprehensive 5-1 win over Swansea City last week. The Nottingham Forest manager tipped Mighten to be a “good player” for the club in the future, praising him for his efforts and performances in training leading up to his chance off the bench against the Swans.