Wigan Athletic have won the League One title and are back in the Championship.

Wigan Athletic have had an excellent past season and can look forward to the summer now.

The Latics will no doubt look to add a couple of additions into their ranks in the next transfer window to help them prepare for the next campaign.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of the DW Stadium recently…

Leam Richardson’s side are in pole position to land Leeds United attacker Owen Bray, according to a report by Football Insider.

The youngster is leaving Elland Road when his contract expires next month and the ‘Tics are reportedly ready to offer him a deal.

Another potential incoming acquisition is winger Luke Brennan, who has announced on social media that he will be parting company with Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The teenager has been on the books at Ewood Park for his whole career to date and has been there for 14 years. However, he may well now be on his way to a fellow North West club, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via Football League World).

Wigan Athletic are also keeping tabs on Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, as per TWTD, with Oxford United also in the frame.

The former Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers man is leaving Portman Road following the end of the campaign and will be available for nothing. He has made 88 appearances for the East Anglian outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 28 goals and nine assists.

In terms of outgoings, the Latics will be waving goodbye to loan players Kell Watts and Tom Bayliss.

James McClean and Gavin Massey are out of contract next month and the club have decisions to make on their futures.