Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said the club are “excited” about the future of Cameron Congreve after his full debut against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Swansea City fell to a comprehensive defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest at the weekend, losing to 5-1 away to Steve Cooper’s promotion-chasing side.

However, one positive to take from the day was the full debut of 18-year-old Congreve.

Martin handed the Swansea City academy graduate his first start for the club, with the young attacking midfielder playing 57 minutes on the day. Now, the Swans boss has commented on his debut and what his future could hold.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Martin said that with Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson not quite fit, the door opened for Congreve to start after a strong few months in training. He went on to admit the club are “excited” about his future, saying:

“He was really good, he showed some good touches and some real maturity.

“He has confidence and he is a great player on the ball and he can make things happen because he is a good technician and we love his mentality.

“He is one we are excited about and someone we want to develop with.”

One to watch next season?

Swansea City boss Martin has shown he is more than ready to work with young players at the Swansea.com Stadium, be it players that come in on loan or those already in his ranks or developing in the youth academy.

Congreve’s outing gives reason for both the young star and his fellow academy talents reason to be encouraged ahead of next season, showing Martin is more than ready to call on youngsters when needed.

What Congreve has now made four first-team appearances and he will be hoping he can continue to develop and prove his worth over pre-season to show he deserves to be in Martin’s thinking for the 2022/23 campaign too.