Charlton Athletic’s season is over and they can now start planning for the summer.

Charlton Athletic need to ensure that they get their recruitment right in the next transfer window after a disappointing past term.

The Addicks are gearing up for their first full campaign under Johnnie Jackson.

Here is a look at all the latest news coming out of The Valley over recent times…

Jackson has said that the club are getting “down to business” now regarding their transfer targets and contract negotiations.

The London side took too long with their signings last year and will be aware that they should get their deals done earlier this time around.

Jake Forster-Caskey, who is out of contract at the end of next month, has said he is not sure whether the 12-month extension clause in his deal will be exercised.

Charlton Athletic also have big decisions to make regarding the futures of Adam Matthews, Ben Purrington, Stephen Henderson and Conor Washington.

They have already decided to cut ties with Chris Gunter, Papa Souare and Ben Watson, whilst it has been revealed this week that Jason Pearce will also be heading out the exit door.

The defensive stalwart joined back in 2016 and has made 175 appearances in all competitions. He has said he is open to staying in some capacity though and has signalled his desire to delve into the coaching world.

In terms of other outgoings, Jackson has said they are waiting on Blackpool to see whether Charlie Kirk will be departing on a permanent basis.

Loan quartet Nile John, Juan Castillo, Mason Burstow and Jonathan Leko are going back to their parent clubs.