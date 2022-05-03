Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round-up on The72 as we approach the end of the season.

Malcolm Ebiowei, James Norwood and Lloyd Kelly are three names that have been floating around in the transfer headlines recently.

After interest from Crystal Palace emerged last week, Tottenham and Leeds United have now joined the race for Derby County youngster Ebiowei. The interest comes not so long after the 18-year-old netted his first professional goal, which he did so on Saturday afternoon as the Rams faced Blackpool. This season, Ebiowei has featured in 15 league games, and has been a shining light on the Derby County wing. But, his contract is up at the end of the season, meaning Wayne Rooney will have a battle on his hands to keep hold of their upcoming star.

Preston North End have reportedly been admirers of Ipswich Town striker Norwood in recent times. The 31-year-old is set to depart the club at the end of the season upon the expiry of his contract. He is in his third season at the Town, netting a total of 26 goals in his spell. This season, he hasn’t exactly been the go-to striker at Ipswich Town, but when given the chance, he has shown what he’s made of, scoring six goals, with most of them off the bench,

Bournemouth will more than likely have to consider selling star defender Kelly should the Cherries not gain promotion to the Premier League this season. The 23-year-old has been an important output over the last two seasons, making a total of 77 league appearances and being solid throughout. Newcastle United have been said to be interested in Kelly for over a month now, and the Magpies could may well get their man this summer.

As we approach the final game of the season, more transfer rumours are set to develop.