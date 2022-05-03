QPR and Republic of Ireland assistant manager John Eustace is the favourite to take over at Watford this summer, as revealed in a report by East Anglian Daily Times.

Watford are set to part ways with manager Roy Hodgson this summer. The veteran gaffer has failed to get a tune out of this Hornets side and they look set for relegation into the Championship.

Plenty of names have already been linked with the Watford job approaching the summer. But as revealed in a report by EADT, QPR and Republic of Ireland no.2 Eustace is the current favourite to take control of the club.

He is also one of the leading candidates to replace Mark Warburton, who’s set to leave QPR this summer.

Eustace, 42, has been with QPR since 2018. He’s played a huge part in helping the club become a more sustainable one, and one that focuses more on youth and youth production.

He’s also a former Watford player too, having featured over 150 times in the league for the Hornets between 2008 and 2013.

And it’s not the first time Eustace has been linked with a move away from QPR – last season he was loosely linked with the Doncaster Rovers job before eventually securing a spot on the Republic of Ireland national team’s coaching staff, keeping his position at QPR in the process.

For QPR, the potential of losing both Warburton and Eustace this summer is scary. Those two have helped rebuild the club over the past three seasons and a complete overhaul in the dugout this summer could derail the good work put in place over the past few years.

Eustace though is an up and coming coach and he looks keen to land his first full-time managerial position, and the Watford job will obviously be an attractive one.