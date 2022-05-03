Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is in the running to take over at Watford, as revealed by East Anglian Daily Times.

McKenna only joined Ipswich Town earlier this season. But already the former Manchester United coach is being linked with a move away from Portman Road.

Watford are on the lookout for a new manager with Roy Hodgson’s short-term contract expiring at the end of the season.

The Hornets look set to be playing in the Championship next season, and the club’s board have drawn up a number of potential managerial candidates to come in over the summer – McKenna is said to be second favourite for the job.