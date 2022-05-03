Tranmere Rovers loan man Josh McPake could have his Rangers deal terminated this summer, as per a report by Football Scotland.

Tranmere Rovers swooped to sign the youngster on loan in January to bolster their attacking options.

McPake, 20, has struggled to make an impact with the League Two side.

A report by the Daily Record late last month suggested his parent club were looking to offload him in some capacity again in the next transfer window, either on loan or permanently.

Now though, Football Scotland claim the Ibrox club are exploring ways of cancelling his contract.

Not worked out at Tranmere Rovers

Tranmere Rovers threw the winger a lifeline this past winter after he spent the first-half of this season on loan in League One at Morecambe but failed to impress.

He has since made 14 appearances in all competitions for Micky Mellon’s side and has chipped in with a single goal.

The Whites still have a chance of sneaking back into the play-offs but need to win away at Leyton Orient on the final day and hope other teams around them lose.

McPake came off the bench for them in their last game against Oldham Athletic in the 2-0 win.

He has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has been a key player for the Glasgow giants at various youth levels over recent years.

The attacker has played once for their first-team so far in his career and has also had loan spells away at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town.