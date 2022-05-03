Lincoln City are interested in England U19s boss Ian Foster, as detailed in a report by the Irish Independent.

Lincoln City are in the hunt for a replacement for Michael Appleton.

Foster, 45, has been with the England youth set-up since 2017.

The Irish Independent claim he is in the frame for the Imps’ job along with Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley.

New Lincoln City managerial candidate emerges

Foster played for the likes of Hereford, Barrow, Kidderminster Harriers and Chester in his playing days before hanging up his boots in 2008.

He started his coaching career in Ireland with Galway United and later moved to Dundalk for a couple of years before heading back over to England.

The Liverpudlian had stints as the first-team coach at Coventry City and Portsmouth before taking up a role with the English FA five years ago.

Forster first worked with the U17s alongside current Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper prior to moving up to the U18s shortly after.

He then became the assistant manager of the Women’s team under Phil Neville in 2020 but has now made the transition to the U19s.

Lincoln City reached the play-off final last year but this past campaign hasn’t seen them reach the same heights.

Losing Appleton is a blow for the Imps but they now have an opportunity to start a new era under a new voice.

Foster has an impressive CV and following the success of his former colleague Cooper, could he now take the next step to management into the Football League?