Latest Blackburn Rovers news: 3 managerial candidates revealed, offer on table for key man + more
Blackburn Rovers have missed out on a play-off place after an exciting season from Tony Mowbray’s men, with the club set to undergo a managerial change this summer.
And already, suggestions of Mowbray’s potential successor are rife.
One name being closely linked with a summer move to Ewood Park is former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, and the German is reportedly keen on taking on the job.
Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers boss, and Blackburn-born Gareth Ainsworth is one of a number of potential candidates reportedly being looked at by the club, and so too is former Derby County boss Phillip Cocu.
With Mowbray set to leave, there looks to be a number of players ready to follow him out of the door, with a number of players out of contract in the summer.
One of those is Darragh Lenihan – the centre-back is being linked with a summer move to West Brom but Alan Nixon says that there’s an offer on the table for Lenihan to stay at Ewood Park this summer:
All about money. Hear offer is decent. May get more elsewhere. May not. https://t.co/Hr2ATSsxPW
— Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2022
Lastly, Rovers youngster Hayden Carter has outlined his desires to play first-team football for Blackburn Rovers next season.
He’s spent time on loan at Portsmouth this season but is set to return to parent club Blackburn this summer, and the 22-year-old had this to say on his future:
“I’ve had a couple of loans now and played 13 times for Blackburn, so I feel what I need to be doing is playing for them.
“I can’t be loitering, sitting on the bench and playing the odd under-23s match because that’s not what football is about, football’s about playing games, winning games. I’m at that stage of my career where I need to be doing that. I am definitely ready for the Championship.”
Blackburn conclude their season with a trip to Birmingham City this weekend – a win could see Rovers leapfrog Millwall in 8th and secure a solid league finish in what is Mowbray’s last campaign at the helm.