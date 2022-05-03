Blackburn Rovers have missed out on a play-off place after an exciting season from Tony Mowbray’s men, with the club set to undergo a managerial change this summer.

And already, suggestions of Mowbray’s potential successor are rife.

One name being closely linked with a summer move to Ewood Park is former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, and the German is reportedly keen on taking on the job.

Elsewhere, Wycombe Wanderers boss, and Blackburn-born Gareth Ainsworth is one of a number of potential candidates reportedly being looked at by the club, and so too is former Derby County boss Phillip Cocu.

With Mowbray set to leave, there looks to be a number of players ready to follow him out of the door, with a number of players out of contract in the summer.

One of those is Darragh Lenihan – the centre-back is being linked with a summer move to West Brom but Alan Nixon says that there’s an offer on the table for Lenihan to stay at Ewood Park this summer:

All about money. Hear offer is decent. May get more elsewhere. May not. https://t.co/Hr2ATSsxPW — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2022

Lastly, Rovers youngster Hayden Carter has outlined his desires to play first-team football for Blackburn Rovers next season.

He’s spent time on loan at Portsmouth this season but is set to return to parent club Blackburn this summer, and the 22-year-old had this to say on his future:

“I’ve had a couple of loans now and played 13 times for Blackburn, so I feel what I need to be doing is playing for them.