Nottingham Forest coach Brent Dickinson is leaving the City Ground to become senior performance coach at Rotherham United, it has been claimed.

Nottingham Forest’s rise up the Championship table has been nothing short of brilliant this season, with Steve Cooper taking them from the Championship relegation zone to 3rd place, and they could even sneak into the automatic promotion spots before the end of the campaign.

However, it has now been reported by Training Ground Guru that Forest are set to lose a backroom team member.

It is claimed that current head of strength and conditioning Dickinson is poised to make a move to Championship-bound Rotherham United after eight years with Nottingham Forest.

Dickinson has been with the Championship club since June 2014, first coming in as head of academy strength and conditioning before taking up the same role with the first-team in November 2020. Now though, he is set for pastures new and will become senior performance coach with Rotherham United.

A new start

Dickinson heads to Rotherham United just after their return to the Championship has been confirmed.

Paul Warne’s side confirmed their return to the second tier with a win over Gillingham on the last day of the season, and the Millers will be hoping that this time around they can finally cement their place in the Championship after yo-yoing between the two divisions over the past five years.

Rotherham United will be hopeful for a fruitful and productive summer transfer window in preparation for the second-tier as Warne prepares his side for an earlier start to the Championship season in July.