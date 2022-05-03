Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has suggested a decision will be made over Bambo Diaby’s future this week as the defender nears the end of his short-term deal with the Lilywhites.

Preston North End brought Diaby to Deepdale in January after a spell training with the Lilywhites following the end of his two-year anti-doping ban.

Since then, the 24-year-old has played six times for Lowe’s side, with his most recent outing coming against former side Barnsley.

There are question marks surrounding his future with Preston though as the end of his short-term contract closes in, and manager Lowe has now issued a brief update on the situation.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, Lowe suggested that a decision will be made on Diaby’s fate this week, replying when asked if he would be offered a new contract:

“I will tell you next week.”

Room to develop

Lowe also acknowledged that Diaby has areas he needs to improve in, something the player is aware of himself, but there’s no doubt that there could be more to come from the Spanish defender in the future.

At 24, he still has plenty of time to continue his development and after a two-year spell out of the game, there hasn’t been an awful lot of opportunities for Diaby to improve his match sharpness and fitness this year.

He possesses valuable physical attributes and showed composure as he grew into the game against Barnsley, and he could yet become a valuable player to keep at Preston North End moving forward. However, it remains to be seen if Lowe and co want to bring in a new option in the summer with Diaby out of contract.