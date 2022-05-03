Birmingham City currently sit in 20th place of the Championship table, with a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend capping what’s been another disappointing season.

Lee Bowyer’s future seems to be up in the air after guiding Birmingham City to another lowly finish in the second tier. His side have been inconsistent throughout but especially in 2022, in which they’ve won just four league games.

But Bowyer has been let down by a number of his players this season and here we look at three Blues players who’ve maybe under-performed in the 2021/22 season…

Troy Deeney

Deeney’s signing excited a lot of Birmingham City fans ahead of this season. Bowyer and the Blues recruitment team did well to bring the Watford man to the club but he’s since netted just four goals in 21 Championship outings, having spent time out with injury in recent weeks.

He’s since returned but is only playing a bit-part role, as his disappointing debut season at Birmingham City draws to an end.

Jeremie Bela

The pacey wide player can be a real threat for Birmingham City on his day. Unfortunately though, his day has seldom come this season and now he’s set to leave the club when his deal expires this summer.

Bela has scored just twice and assisted four in his 31 league appearances this season. Bowyer has used him sparingly in recent weeks and the 29-year-old is set to leave Blues on a bad vein of form.

Kristian Pedersen

The Dane is also set to leave this summer after a disappointing campaign. After four seasons at Birmingham City, Pedersen is set to become a free agent and it’s not long ago that Pedersen was being looked at by Newcastle United.

But Blues fans would be very surprised if the 27-year-old goes on and secures a Premier League move after the season he’s had – he’s proved widely inconsistent at the back, having lost his place in the team for the past two outings.