Nathan Broadhead has given Sunderland fans an update following his injury which saw last weekend’s game end early for the young forward.

Broadhead bagged an early goal against Morecambe in a 1-0 win which confirmed Sunderland’s spot in the top-six this campaign.

The Everton loanee has impressed supporters with his form when featuring in red and white in the 2021/22 campaign, but his season hasn’t been without its obstacles.

An injury back in December ruled him out until March and his injury last Saturday may mean he misses the play-offs, which would be a blow miss for the Black Cats.

In an unlikely scenario, Broadhead revealed his current position on a Twitch stream with fellow Sunderland player Jordan Willis, when asked by Willis about his availability, he said:



“I don’t know, we’ll see tomorrow.”

The 24-year-old then announced he had a scan today and the results of which will determine whether he will be fit enough for Friday’s clash against Sheffield Wednesday in the first leg of the play-off semi-final.



The key to success…

Broadhead and Ross Stewart are one of the deadliest partnerships in League One when fit and in-form and with over 30 league goals between them, they can prove a danger to any defence.

Stewart is more than capable of doing it on his own as he has done on multiple occasions this season, but it’s undeniable opposition players struggle more to cope when both are playing.

The first leg against Darren Moore’s side is this Friday at 19:45pm, with the second leg the following Monday at the same time, with both games being shown on Sky Sports.