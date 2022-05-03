Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has confirmed his plan to extend Richard Keogh’s contract at Bloomfield Road over the coming days and weeks.

Blackpool will be playing Championship football again next season after an impressive first season back in the second-tier, and now that nothing is left to play for heading into the final game of the campaign, the Tangerines will have their eyes on the plan for the summer.

Some players are approaching the end of their deals at Bloomfield Road, one of which is experienced defender Keogh.

Since joining from Huddersfield Town, the Irish centre-back has played 30 times across all competitions, and although injury has hampered his involvement at times, Keogh has enjoyed a decent campaign with Blackpool.

Now, with Keogh approaching the end of his contract, Blackpool boss Critchley has confirmed his intention to keep the defender.

“Yeah hopefully yeah,” Critchley replied when asked by Lancs Live about sorting Keogh’s future.

“I thought he was a top performer today, it was foot perfect throughout the game, he reads the game well and starts our attacks well so Keysy knows my thoughts. He’s a fantastic person, fantastic professional and we love having him here.”

Looking to next season

Blackpool can’t finish any lower than their current position of 16th heading into the final game against an already relegated Peterborough United, but they could still earn a top-half finish.

Keeping star players and influential figures like Keogh will be important for Critchley and co if they are to build on a strong season this time out, so it will be hoped that they can reach an agreement over his future sooner rather than later.

A 12-month option is included in his current deal, so that removes the risk of losing him for nothing, but it will be interesting to see if a further extension can be agreed on top of that.