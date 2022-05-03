Millwall boss Gary Rowett has said the club want to keep high quality players after being quizzed on the chances of reuniting with the club’s current loan stars.

Millwall have made good use of the loan market this season, with clever recruitment helping the Lions stay within a chance of earning a spot in the play-offs heading into the final day of the season.

The likes of Arsenal’s Dan Ballard and Stoke City striker Benik Afobe have impressed on season-long deals, while Oli Burke has made a good impression since arriving from Sheffield United in January.

Now, with the season coming to a close, Millwall boss Rowett has been quizzed on the possibility of bringing loan players back to The Den.

As quoted by News At Den, Rowett has said the club have to try and keep “good quality players”, and although it won’t necessarily be down to them, it’s their ambition to do just that. Here’s what he had to say:

“They’ve been a great part so far, people like Burkey, like Benik, Dan Ballard who is out injured.

“We’ve got to try to keep good quality players. Which ones they are won’t always be down to us but I think that’s our ambition and what we want to try to do.”

A job to do…

Before Millwall’s full focus turns to summer recruitment, the Lions are still in with a shot at promotion.

Luton Town’s massive defeat to Fulham keeps Millwall in with a slim chance of breaking into the play-off spots on the final day, although they will need the Hatters to slip up, with Middlesbrough and Sheffield United also vying for a top six spot.

Millwall face a tough test against automatic promotion contenders Bournemouth on the final day and both sides will have plenty at stake, making for another dramatic end to the Championship campaign.