Coventry City ace Gustavo Hamer is wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion, according to a report by Football Insider.

Coventry City could face a battle to keep hold of their key midfielder this summer.

Hamer, 24, has been a key player for the Sky Blues over the past two years in the Championship.

Football Insider claim the Seagulls have identified him as a transfer target and are “keeping tabs” on his development.

Coventry City need to keep him

Hamer has adapted well to life in England since his move to the Coventry Building Society Arena and is an key player in the middle of the park for Mark Robins’ side.

Losing him would be a huge blow ahead of next season, especially with the club planning to compete at the top end of the division once again.

Coventry City’s chances of keeping hold of him are boosted by the fact he signed a new deal earlier this year running until the summer of 2024 meaning they are under no serious pressure to cash in on him.

His previous contract was due to run out in 2023 meaning they ran the risk of losing him for nothing if they didn’t sell him at some point next term.

The Sky Blues swooped to sign the former Holland youth international in 2020 following their promotion from League One and he has since made 85 games for them in all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and 13 assists.

Robins’ men have one more game left this season against Stoke City away.