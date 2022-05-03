Cardiff City will continue to keep tabs on The New Saints striker Declan McManus this summer, as reported by Wales Online.

Cardiff City have been monitoring the progress of the attacker over recent times.

McManus, 27, has been a standout player in the Cymru Premier over the past 12 months.

Wales Online claim the Bluebirds will continue to watch him as his side gear up for their Champions League qualifiers this summer.

Potential addition for Cardiff City?

It is expected to be a summer of transition at the Cardiff City Stadium with both comings and goings anticipated.

The Welsh side are gearing up for their first full season under Steve Morison and will be eager to compete at the top end of the division in the next campaign.

McManus would give them another option to choose from in attack and has proven this term that he knows where the back of the net is.

He linked up with The New Saints back in June last year and has been on fire for Anthony Limbrick’s side, firing 31 goals in 38 games in all competitions.

Prior to his move there, the former Scotland youth international has previously been on the books at Aberdeen, Fleetwood Town, Raith Rovers, Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County.

Cardiff City need to ensure that they get their recruitment right over the coming months and there is always a risk that it will take a while for a new-look squad to gel together if lots of new faces come through the door.