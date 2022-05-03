Hull City are yet to open contract talks with Matt Ingram, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have an option to extend the goalkeeper’s contract by a further 12 months.

Ingram, 28, is currently out on an emergency loan with fellow Championship side Luton Town.

He was between the sticks yesterday as the Hatters were battered 7-0 away at title winners Fulham.

Hull Live claim the Tigers haven’t discussed their extension offer in his deal yet and the stopper is unsure of his long-term future at the MKM Stadium at this moment in time.

Hull City have a decision to make

Hull City have a big decision to make regarding Ingram’s situation at the club. He provides useful competition and back-up between the sticks and has helped the club stay up in the second tier this season.

Shota Arveladze’s side are poised to lose Nathan Baxter soon when he returns to his parent club Chelsea and if Ingram heads out the exit door too, the only ‘keeper they will have on their books will be youngster Harvey Cartwright.

Ingram joined the East Yorkshire club back in 2019 and made only one league appearance as they were relegated in his first campaign at the club under former boss Grant McCann.

However, he made the number one spot his own last term and played 43 times in all competitions as Hull City won the League One.

The former QPR and Wycombe Wanderers man has been in and out of the team over recent times along with Baxter.