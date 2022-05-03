Morecambe have placed Stockport County loan man Courtney Duffus on the transfer list, as detailed on their retained list.

Morecambe are looking to offload the striker on a permanent basis this summer despite him still having a year left on his contract.

Duffus, 26, was loaned out to National League table toppers Stockport County in March to get some more game time under his belt on a deal until the end of the season.

He is due to return to his parent club once this campaign is over but they want to cut ties with him after securing their survival in League One under Derek Adams.

Morecambe spell hasn’t worked out

Morecambe swooped to sign the attacker on a free transfer last summer following their promotion from League Two.

He was brought in by the Shrimps to add more competition and back-up to their striking department but struggled for opportunities at the Mazuma Stadium.

The Cheltenham-born man made eight appearances for the North West club and didn’t score during the first-half of this campaign.

Prior to his move to the Shrimps, Duffus started his career at Everton and rose up through the youth ranks of the Premier League side.

He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees though and was released in 2017 before embarking on spells at Oldham Athletic, Yeovil Town and Bromley.

His current focus will be on helping Stockport County gain promotion to the Football League and they have taken another step closer following their 1-0 away win at Chesterfield yesterday.