Portsmouth loan man Gavin Bazunu says he wants to play at the “highest level” amid links to Sheffield United and Preston North End this summer.

Portsmouth swooped to sign the highly-rated goalkeeper from Manchester City last summer and he has impressed between the sticks for them in League One this past season.

Bazunu, 20, is due to return to his parent club now and they have a big decision to make on what to do with him next.

Sheffield United and Preston are keen to land him but he is coy on his future plans right now.

He has provided this insight into his plans, as per Pompey’s official club website:

“I want to play football at the highest level, but don’t look too far ahead. I’ll just take it one day at a time and see where it takes me.”

Will Sheffield United or Preston get him?

Sheffield United are currently eyeing promotion to the Premier League so won’t be thinking too much about their recruitment because they don’t know what league they will be in.

Wes Foderingham has made the number one spot his own at Bramall Lane over recent times but there is no doubt that they need another option between the sticks for the next campaign.

Preston will also require another ‘keeper with their first choice Daniel Iverson heading back to Leicester City.

Bazunu has proved himself in the third tier and needs to test himself in the Championship or higher now.

The Dublin-born man rose up through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers and played six games for their first-team as a youngster before he moved over to England.

He has never made a senior appearance Pep Guardiola’s side but is being tipped for a big future in the game.