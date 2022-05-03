Lincoln City want Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley, according to a report by the Irish Mirror.

Lincoln City could make their move for the Irishman as early as this week.

The Imps are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Michael Appleton.

Bradley, 37, has caught the eye in the League of Ireland Premier Division over recent years.

The Irish Mirror claim Lincoln City have made him their “top target” as they look to prepare for next season.

He was linked with a move to the Football League last summer to MK Dons but they ended up getting their current boss Liam Manning instead.

Lincoln City identify target

Lincoln City were gearing up for a play-off final this time last year but missed out on promotion to the Championship after losing to Blackpool at Wembley.

They haven’t reached the same heights in this past campaign and will be eager to compete at the top end of the division again.

Bradley has been in charge at Shamrock Rovers since 2016 and has guided them to the league title twice so far, as well as winning the FAI Cup and President of Ireland’s Cup both once.

He spent his playing career as a midfielder for the likes of Arsenal, Falkirk and Drogheda United before hanging up his boots back in 2013.

Appleton did a good job at Lincoln City and has laid the foundations for someone else to come to the LNER Stadium and take the club to the next level.