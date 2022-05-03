Oxford United and Portsmouth are keen on St Mirren ace Ethan Erhahon, according to a report by the Daily Record.

The League One duo are interested in luring the Scottish Premiership midfielder to the Football League this summer.

Erhahon, 20, still has another year left on his contract with his current club.

The Daily Record claim Italian Serie A side Sassuolo have also scouted him over recent times.

Oxford United and Portsmouth to battle it out?

Both Oxford United and Portsmouth will be playing in League One again next season after they both missed out on a place in the play-offs.

They will need reinforcements to their ranks to ensure they can compete at the top end of the division next term and Erhahon would be a decent long-term addition for whoever wins the race to land him in the upcoming transfer window.

The U’s in particular could see him as an ideal replacement for midfielder Mark Sykes, who is out of contract next month and is being linked with Bristol City.

Erhahon has risen up through the academy at St Mirren and has been on their books for his whole career to date.

He was a regular for the Buddies at all youth levels before making the step up to their first-team.

The Scotland youth international had a loan spell at Barnsley a couple of seasons ago but didn’t make a senior appearance for the Tykes.

He has made 94 appearances for St Mirren so far and has chipped in with four goals and five assists in all competitions.