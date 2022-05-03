Bournemouth will have to consider selling Newcastle United target Lloyd Kelly this summer if they fail to gain promotion to the Premier League, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

Bournemouth are likely to have to cash in on their key defender if they can’t get over the line this season.

Kelly, 23, has been linked with a move to Newcastle United, as per a report by Football Insider, and has worked under their boss Eddie Howe before with the Cherries.

The Daily Mail claim Scott Parker’s side may also have to offload striker Dom Solanke and Phillip Billing too if they lose out on the top two to Nottingham Forest and then miss out in the play-offs.

Pressure on Bournemouth

Bournemouth have a huge game this evening against Nottingham Forest but go into the clash against Steve Cooper’s men in good spirits after their win away at Blackburn Rovers last time out.

Kelly has been a standout player for the Dorset club in this campaign and has been an influential figure behind their promotion push.

He has been ever-present in defence, making 40 appearances in all competitions and chipping in with a single goal and assist.

The Cherries signed him back in 2019 and he has since played 90 times for them now altogether.

Kelly is under contract until the summer of 2024 and will be itching to get back to the top flight again to test himself at the highest level.

Prior to his move to the Vitality Stadium, he rose up through the ranks at fellow second tier side Bristol City.