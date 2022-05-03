Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge says he wants to stay at the club this summer.

Sunderland have a decision to make on his future at the Stadium of Light.

Burge, 29, sees his contract with the League One promotion hopefuls expire at the end of next month and he is currently due to become a free agent.

The Black Cats have made the play-offs under Alex Neil and take on Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-finals.

Burge has signalled his desire to remain in the North East, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo:

“Of course [I want to stay]! But it’s up to the club and we will see. Obviously the manager has only seen me for a short period of time so we will see what happens. Hopefully I will be offered something.”

Sunderland situation

Burge has made nine appearances in all competitions this season and has kept two clean sheets.

Sunderland swooped to sign him back in 2019 to add more cover and competition to their goalkeeping department. He was initially used as back-up but made the number one spot his own in the last campaign, playing 46 games altogether.

Prior to his move up north, the Hereford-born man spent his whole career to date on the books at Coventry City.

He rose up through the academy ranks of the Sky Blues and was a regular for them at various youth levels before going on to play 160 matches for their first-team, as well as having a loan spell away in non-league at Nuneaton Borough to get some experience under his belt.

Burge provides another option to choose from between the sticks for the Black Cats and is decent cover.

They need to see what league they are in next term before deciding whether to keep hold of him or let him leave for nothing.