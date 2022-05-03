Luton Town were defeated by league leaders Fulham in shocking fashion on Monday, losing 7-0 as the Cottagers were crowned Championship champions.

Despite this result, it has been an overall successful season for Luton Town, who will be hoping Monday’s huge defeat doesn’t end up costing them a play-off spot.

The first half started with Fulham dominating possession but struggling to find a breakthrough early on. The Cottagers finally struck first, with club legend Tom Cairney (29′) grabbing his third goal of the season. Ten minutes later, Kenny Tete (39′) doubled the West London side’s lead to ensure that Luton Town were unable to get back into the game before the half-time whistle.

Fulham picked up from where they left off, Fabio Carvalho (54′) finding the net in what could be his last ever home game for the club. Championship top goalscorer Aleksander Mitrovic (62′, 90+1′) grabbed himself a brace to help seal the win, while goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid (65′) and Jean Michael Seri (79′) piled the misery on Luton Town and helped to crown the Cottagers as champions.

Here are three Luton Town players that disappointed in the 7-0 loss to Fulham…

Dan Potts – WhoScored rating 4.6

Potts has been an influential performer for the Hatters all season, putting in some crucial tackles and key passes to help the Bedfordshire side move into the play-offs.

However, the 28-year-old failed to make a positive impact in this fixture, making just one tackle all game. The full-back was unable to cope with the creativity that Harry Wilson offers to the Fulham side, being beaten a number of times.

Matt Ingram – WhoScored rating 4.8

Ingram was signed as an emergency loan to fill in for the injured James Shea. With seven goals conceded, the 28-year-old failed to have an impact in his first outing for the Hatters.

Ingram’s distribution was also poor, completing just 10 passes with a success rate of 45%.

Danny Hylton – WhoScored rating 5.1

Experienced striker Hylton is another player who was called upon in the wake of Luton Town’s cruel injury struggles and he wasn’t able to make a telling impact on a difficult day at the office for all of Jones’ men.

Hylton had only 26 touches of the ball throughout and registered no shots over the course of his 90 minutes on the pitch.