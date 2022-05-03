Birmingham City winger Ivan Sanchez has spoken highly of life on loan with Real Vallodolid, revealing the club have an option to make the move permanent this summer.

Birmingham City man Sanchez has spent the latter part of this season on loan at Real Valladolid. Since then, he has featured seven times for the club, helping them to 3rd in La Liga 2.

Sanchez arrived in England in late August 2020 after a career spent entirely in Spanish football. He joined from La Liga side Elche after scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists across 120 games for the Spanish side and since arriving at St. Andrew’s, Sanchez has featured in 44 games for Birmingham City, scoring two goals and adding eight assists.

Now, speaking to Spanish newspaper El Norte de Castilla (as quoted by Spanish source Pucela Fichajes), Sanchez opens up on the situation that he is now facing.

He said that Valladolid have “a purchase option” but that this “is not obligatory and it depends on the club.”

The on-loan Birmingham midfielder then goes on to add that he is “delighted in the city” before adding that “I am very happy here.”

Thoughts?

After a career spent in Spanish football, it is understandable that he feels comfortable slipping back into it again.

Comments such as he’d be happy to stay at Real Valladolid tell their own story. They tend to indicate that he does not see the last year of his current deal with Birmingham City being back in the Championship.

With a year left on his current deal with the Blues, perhaps a move back to his homeland would be the best scenario for all. However, as Sanchez himself says, this decision is down to Real Valladolid themselves.