Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed loaned-out ‘keeper Cameron Dawson will be back at Hillsborough for pre-season.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee Dawson has enjoyed a thoroughly successful stint with Exeter City this season.

The 26-year-old has played a pivotal role in helping the Grecians seal promotion to League One and they could even win the title. In the process, Dawson has played in 44 League Two games for Exeter City, keeping an impressive 18 clean sheets and conceding 39 times in a starring season.

There have been question marks surrounding what next season could hold for Dawson at Hillsborough, and now, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore has dropped a big hint.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Moore has confirmed Dawson will be back with the Owls for pre-season when quizzed on his future, also moving to congratulate Exeter City on their promotion to League One.

He said:

“We will have him back with us.

“Congratulations to Exeter and really, really well done to them as a football club. There is unfinished business there because they want to go for the title but he will be returning back with us come pre-season.”

A starting spot up for grabs

Looking towards the 2022/23 campaign, the chance is there for Dawson to well and truly seize the starting spot in between the sticks.

Sheffield Wednesday’s go-to man in goal this season has been Burnley loan man Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but he will be returning to Turf Moor at the end of the season and with current number two Joe Wildsmith out of contract, the door has swung open for Dawson to return and reclaim the starting spot in goal for next season.

The Sheffield-born shot-stopper has 76 first-team appearances to his name for Sheffield Wednesday, managing 25 clean sheets in the process.