Doncaster Rovers would ‘love’ Norwich City’s Josh Martin back next season, but McSheffrey admits deal ‘realistically’ won’t happen
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said he’d “love” Josh Martin to return next season, but admitted a deal “realistically” won’t happen.
Doncaster Rovers brought Norwich City loanee Martin to the Keepmoat Stadium in January after he endured an underwhelming stint with League One rivals MK Dons, for whom he only played five times in League One.
His spell with Rovers was far more successful, managing four goals and three assists in 20 games.
With the summer awaiting, it remains to the be seen what Championship-bound Norwich City have planned for Martin, but if Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey had his way, he would be returning for a second spell in South Yorkshire.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey confirmed he would “love” Martin to return to Doncaster Rovers in the summer. However, he admitted there is “realistically” very little chance of a reunion. Here’s what he had to say:
“I’d love him back.
“We’d love to get him back but dropping down the leagues is obviously not going to help that because he’s going to want to play as high as he possibly can.
“He’s got a year left at Norwich so he’s got an important summer and important decisions in terms of what he does and where he goes.
“Realistically are we going to keep the likes of Josh? No. But it’s been nice to help with his journey and help get his career back on track.”
The summer ahead for Doncaster Rovers…
After their relegation from League One, Doncaster Rovers will be looking to rebuild and reshape their squad before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign, in which they will surely be hoping for an immediate return to the third tier.
League Two is becoming an increasingly difficult league with every passing season though, so Rovers will have to make sure their recruitment is on point to ensure they’re ready for the campaign ahead.
Relegation, although gut-wrenchingly disappointing, can have its positives. It can open the door for players to move on and open spaces for new faces to come in and for academy talents to come through, and McSheffrey will be hoping he can be the man to enact change at the Keepmoat Stadium.