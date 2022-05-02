Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said he’d “love” Josh Martin to return next season, but admitted a deal “realistically” won’t happen.

Doncaster Rovers brought Norwich City loanee Martin to the Keepmoat Stadium in January after he endured an underwhelming stint with League One rivals MK Dons, for whom he only played five times in League One.

His spell with Rovers was far more successful, managing four goals and three assists in 20 games.

With the summer awaiting, it remains to the be seen what Championship-bound Norwich City have planned for Martin, but if Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey had his way, he would be returning for a second spell in South Yorkshire.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey confirmed he would “love” Martin to return to Doncaster Rovers in the summer. However, he admitted there is “realistically” very little chance of a reunion. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’d love him back.

“We’d love to get him back but dropping down the leagues is obviously not going to help that because he’s going to want to play as high as he possibly can.