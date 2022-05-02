Stoke City are poised to appoint West Brom’s chief commercial officer Simon King as their new chief operations officer, it has been reported.

Stoke City are having a boardroom reshuffle following the departure of long-serving chief executive Tony Scholes earlier this year, and one new role that is being introduced as a result is chief operations officer.

The position will see the incoming figure mainly focus on commercial duties, with West Brom’s current chief commercial officer King set to take up the post at the Bet365 Stadium.

That’s according to Stoke On Trent Live, who states King is serving a notice period with West Brom before making the switch.

King has been with the Baggies since February 2017, making the move to The Hawthorns after seven years with Hull City. But now, he looks set for pastures new with Stoke City.

A summer of change?

Stoke City will be determined to improve on this season’s disappointment after seeing yet another campaign of promotion hopes fade away into nothing. Pressure has piled on Michael O’Neill and it has been reported that he could move on from the Potters.

However, after an upturn in form over the final few weeks of the season, it remains to be seen if Stoke City stick or twist.

Regardless of who is in charge and any boardroom appointments, Stoke City fans will be demanding that their team finally mounts a serious push for promotion next season as they face a fourth season of Championship after three consecutive bottom-half finishes.