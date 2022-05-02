Coventry City can still achieve a top 10 finish in the Championship this season, which would cap off what’s been a solid showing from the Sky Blues this campaign.

Mark Robins’ side were dark horses for a play-off spot earlier in the season. Their form has since dwindled but Coventry City remain in 11th place of the table, and with a chance to finish inside the top 10 ahead of their final game of the season away at Stoke City this weekend.

Ahead of the summer though, a number of Coventry City players have been linked with moves away, one of which being Viktor Gyokeres.

Reports emerged earlier today suggesting that Championship leaders Fulham are keen on signing the Swede this summer, who’s scored 16 goals in the Championship under Robins this season.

But the Sky Blues won’t be selling their prize assets easily this summer. Coventry City chief Dave Boddy has told CoventryLive that the club aren’t looking to sell this summer, but suggested that they could be tempted into selling at the right price, saying:

“We are not looking to sell anybody. We are trying to protect them all and I think we have shown that ambition by extending their contracts during the season. But if people do come knocking they’ll get short shrift unless they come up with the values that we believe the players are worth.”

Another player linked with a move away from the club ahead of this summer is midfielder Gustavo Hamer. Reports have linked the Dutchman with the likes of Celtic and Rangers this season, but Hamer says he doesn’t want to leave the Midlands club just yet.

Speaking to CoventryLive about his future recently, Hamer had this to say:

“I have no idea. I signed a new deal because I am really happy here. The gaffer gives me a lot of trust, so that’s amazing, so how it looks like now I am staying at Coventry because I am really happy here. But you never know what’s going to happen in the summer. But for now, I am really happy here and I don’t want to leave yet.”

Coventry City’s game away at Stoke City kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon – a win could bring the Sky Blues level on points with Blackburn Rovers in 9th, whilst a win for the Potters could see them leapfrog Coventry in the Championship standings.