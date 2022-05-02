Middlesbrough youngster Isaac Fletcher is set to return from his Hartlepool United loan spell after dislocating his shoulder in training.

Middlesbrough’s 19-year-old midfielder linked up with Hartlepool United in January, giving him the chance to pick up some valuable senior experience under the management of Graeme Lee, who he played under during the Pools boss’ time at Boro.

Overall, the youngster has played 14 times for the Pools, managing one goal in a 2-1 win over Colchester United back in February.

However, it seems as though Fletcher’s time with the League Two club has been brought to an abrupt end after Lee revealed on BBC Radio Tees Sport (quotes via The Northern Echo) that the Middlesbrough loanee has suffered a dislocated shoulder in training.

With The Northern Echo saying it seems as though Fletcher will return to Middlesbrough, here’s what Lee had to say:

“Unfortunately, in the last bit of training yesterday, he fell on his shoulder and dislocated his shoulder. We’ve talked about the freak injuries.”

The Hartlepool United boss went on to wish Fletcher the best for his recovery, labelling the Middlesbrough loanee as a “great lad and a great pro”.

Looking to next season

With Fletcher’s time at Hartlepool United seemingly over, it remains to be seen what the 2022/23 campaign holds for the young midfielder.

His taste of senior football will have done his development the world of good and he has played a good amount of U18 and U23 football with Middlesbrough, so it seems the logical next step would be for him to continue to develop out on loan if he isn’t going to get regular game time at the Riverside with Middlesbrough.

Until a decision is made though, his full focus will be on recovering from a dislocated shoulder before embarking on pre-season ahead of the new campaign.