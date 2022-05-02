Derby County will conclude what’s been a turbulent season with a home game v Cardiff City this weekend.

This season, if nothing, has been a memorable one for Derby County fans. Although their club has been embroiled in a controversial and painstaking administration process, whilst also being relegated into League One, the fans and all involved at the club have really come together during these dark times.

And there looks to be a light at the end of the tunnel with Chris Kirchner’s proposed takeover of the club moving along at a steady pace. Yesterday, The Sun revealed that the American’s takeover is set to be given the green light – Kirchner also took to Twitter this afternoon to share an update on proceedings:

All approved except for the purchase agreement and the membership agreement (for the league membership of the club that I’ll assume) which will be done Thursday with the EFL board. I’m coming over for that in person. https://t.co/zHsZLDcWbR — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) May 2, 2022

Elsewhere, Rams youngster Malcolm Ebiowei is attracting a lot of interest ahead of the summer – Crystal Palace are said to be looking at the 18-year-old, and so too are Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United.

Ebiowei has broken into Wayne Rooney’s first-team this season, scoring once and assisting twice in 15 league outings for the club.

Lastly, Rooney’s predecessor, Phillip Cocu, is being linked with a surprise move back to the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers are set to part ways with Tony Mowbray this summer and Cocu is being touted as a potential replacement for him at Ewood Park.

Derby County’s game v Cardiff City kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon – a win could take the Rams’ points tally to 37 for the season, which includes their 21-point total deduction.

It’ll be a packed out Pride Park for the club’s final Championship game of the season, and potentially their final Championship game for a few years to come.