Ex-Derby County boss Phillip Cocu has emerged as a contender for the Blackburn Rovers job, according to a report by Football Insider.

Blackburn Rovers are in the hunt for a new manager for next season.

Cocu, 51, has been available since November 2020 and has been patiently waiting for his next opportunity in the dugout.

Football Insider claim he features “highly” on Rovers’ managerial wanted list.

Blackburn Rovers managerial candidate emerges

Blackburn Rovers have a big decision to make on who to choose as Tony Mowbray’s replacement this summer.

Cocu took over Derby County back in July 2019 and guided the Rams to a 10th place finish in his first campaign at the helm.

However, his time at Pride Park turned sour in the end and he was sacked in November 2020 with the club sitting bottom of the Championship table.

Prior to his first taste of management in England, the Dutchman started his coaching career as the assistant manager of the Holland national team.

He took over at PSV in July 2013 and won the Eredivisie title four times during his time at the Philips Stadion.

Cocu then moved over to Turkey and had an unsuccessful four month in charge of Fenerbahce before his switch to Derby County.

Blackburn Rovers are seeking a fresh approach for next term and will have their sights set on another season of competing at the top end of the Championship again.

They have one more game to get through of this campaign against Birmingham City away this weekend.

In terms of other names in the frame for the Lancashire outfit, Wycombe Wanderers’ Gareth Ainsworth has been linked, whilst former Norwich City favourite Daniel Farke is said to be keen.