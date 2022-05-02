Blackburn Rovers’ Hayden Carter has revealed he believes it is time for him to play regular Championship football after a strong spell with Portsmouth in League One.

Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Carter was in and around Tony Mowbray’s first-team in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, but after falling down the pecking order at Ewood Park, he headed to Portsmouth on loan in January.

It’s safe to say the 22-year-old has been a big hit at Fratton Park, once again showing that he is a player to watch for the future, just as he did in his time with Burton Albion. And now, Carter has made it clear that he feels he is ready for the next step.

As quoted by The News, while Carter failed to rule out the chances of a Portsmouth return, he stated he feels he is ready for regular Championship football with Blackburn Rovers.

