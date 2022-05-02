Blackburn Rovers star loanee Hayden Carter reveals his desire for next season amid Portsmouth return rumours
Blackburn Rovers’ Hayden Carter has revealed he believes it is time for him to play regular Championship football after a strong spell with Portsmouth in League One.
Blackburn Rovers academy graduate Carter was in and around Tony Mowbray’s first-team in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign, but after falling down the pecking order at Ewood Park, he headed to Portsmouth on loan in January.
It’s safe to say the 22-year-old has been a big hit at Fratton Park, once again showing that he is a player to watch for the future, just as he did in his time with Burton Albion. And now, Carter has made it clear that he feels he is ready for the next step.
As quoted by The News, while Carter failed to rule out the chances of a Portsmouth return, he stated he feels he is ready for regular Championship football with Blackburn Rovers.
Here’s what he had to say:
“Firstly, I’ll go back to Blackburn for pre-season as fit as I can ready for the season ahead and see what the manager thinks and what’s best for my career.
“I wouldn’t say coming back to Pompey is not possible – and I wouldn’t say it’s definitely going to happen.
“I’ve had a couple of loans now and played 13 times for Blackburn, so I feel what I need to be doing is playing for them.
“I can’t be loitering, sitting on the bench and playing the odd under-23s match because that’s not what football is about, football’s about playing games, winning games. I’m at that stage of my career where I need to be doing that. I am definitely ready for the Championship.
“It will be nine years in December at Blackburn, I first signed when aged 13/14 and have come all the way through. Now I am ready to step into their first-team in the Championship.”
Ready for the next stage
Carter has no doubt in his mind that he’s ready to play a first-team role at Blackburn Rovers, and his Portsmouth performances have shown exactly why. There’s no wonder Cowley has said he would love to keep Carter, but it could be a difficult deal to strike amid the defender’s latest words.
The Blackburn Rovers loanee has helped keep six clean sheets in 22 outings, also netting once. His only goal came in a 3-2 win over Oxford United back in March, thumping home a goal of the season winning strike from long range.
His performances for Rovers were promising earlier this season, and now, he is ready to show exactly why he can be the future of Blackburn Rovers’ defence.