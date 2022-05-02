QPR’s season is all but over and the west Londoners are heading towards a summer of change.

Manager Mark Warburton is set to leave the club after three years in charge. The former Brentford boss has helped pave the way for QPR, having brought through a batch of new youngsters whilst achieving steady Championship finishes on a tight budget.

But the club are now on the lookout for his successor and TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook revealed earlier this morning that MK Dons boss Liam Manning is being considered by QPR.

The former West Ham coach has guided the Dons to a 3rd place finish in League One in his first season in charge.

Told there is definite interest from #QPR in Liam Manning. Easy to see the attraction, has done a brilliant job at #MKDons — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙🇺🇦 (@alex_crook) May 2, 2022

Elsewhere, Warburton has revealed that striker Charlie Austin could leave the club this summer. It was announced last summer that the striker had signed a two-year deal with the club, but it’s now been revealed that a second year was dependent on the amount of appearances he’d eventually go on to make this season.

Austin has fallen short of that number, and Warburton told West London Sport of the situation:

“Everyone’s now aware of the contract situation. What happens now will be decided after the next game.”

Lastly, Alan Nixon has revealed that Scottish outfit Hibernian are interested in a potential summer swoop for R’s goalkeeper David Marshall.

The Scot was signed on an emergency deal in January but has since been ruled out with a hamstring injury, and looks set to be moving on this summer with his QPR contract out at the end of this season.

QPR currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table and finish their season this weekend with a trip to Swansea City.