Oxford United boss Karl Robinson says Barnsley loan man Herbie Kane has picked up a “bad injury”.

Oxford United left the midfielder out of their squad for their last game against Doncaster Rovers at home.

Kane, 23, has been a key player for the U’s this season and has enjoyed plenty of game time at the Kassam Stadium.

The Bristol-born man has sustained an injury now and the extent of it is yet to be known, as per a report by the Oxford Mail:

“We had some horrendous news yesterday regarding Herbie Kane. I can’t say too much but the scan that came back is not good. We’re talking a bad injury.”

Blow for Oxford United and Barnsley

Barnsley have been relegated to League One meaning they have a decision to make regarding Kane’s future at Oakwell.

He is a proven performer at third tier level and would be a useful option for the Yorkshire club next term.

Oxford United swooped to sign him on a temporary basis last summer and he has since made 38 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with six assists.

The Tykes landed him back in 2020 and he still has two years left on his contract (until June 2024) there when he returns.

Prior to his move to the relegated Championship outfit, he spent five years at Anfield and played twice for the Reds, as well as having loan spells away at Doncaster Rovers and Hull City to get some senior experience under his belt.

All parties involved will be hoping Kane’s injury isn’t too serious and that he can return for pre-season ready to kick on with whoever he will be playing for.