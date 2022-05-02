According to The Sun’s Dan King, Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur are set to go head-to-head to land Derby County starlet Malcolm Ebiowei this summer.

Derby County’s relegation to League One will see them face the interest of Premier League sides Leeds United and Spurs with both looking at 18-year-old Ebiowei.

The Sun reporter King says that relegation to English football’s third tier means that it is unlikely that Ebiowei will remain at Pride Park. His contract there is due to run out next month.

Malcolm Ebiowei at Derby County…

Youngster Ebiowei joined Derby County in September 2021, arriving at Pride Park from Scottish giants Rangers. He was part of their reserve set-up.

He’d been at Rangers since February 2020 after he was released by Arsenal from their youth sides.

His form this season in the U18 Premier League (seven goals in seven games) saw him promoted into the Under-23s and Premier League 2 competition.

Here he made five appearances before being pressed into action for the first-team squad and starring in the Championship. He scored one goal and provided two assists in 15 games as Derby County battled against what was eventual relegation.

Premier League trio in tug-of-war for Ebiowei

King writes that Leeds United and Spurs will also have to contend with Fulham interest if they are to land the talented Ebiowei.

He states, the Premier League trio “are weighing up a summer move” for the starlet that he calls a “wonderkid.”

King also adds that any deal would mean that Ebiowei will still command a fee. Further details are put forward by the Sun journalist who says that “Arsenal, Rangers and Derby are all in line for a share of compensation payments.”

Thoughts?

Relegation will hit Derby County hard with players such as Ebiowei already likely to have been scouted by teams higher up the football ladder.

In a season where instability has wrecked the Rams chances of staying in the Championship, the summer must be used to provide a stable platform.

Some of that stability will hopefully come from a successful takeover by American businessman Chris Kirchner.

The price of relegation though is likely to still be felt by the likes of quality youngster such as Ebiowei moving on from Pride Park.

Ebiowei has caught the eye during his Championship appearances for Derby County.

He would easily slot into the set-ups of all those sides interested in him.