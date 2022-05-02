The 2021/22 Championship season sees its final fixture this week, before we get stuck into the play-offs.

And it’s been another entertaining season in the English second tier. Fulham have already secured promotion and could win the title if they beat Luton Town tonight, who’ve been this season’s surprise package under Nathan Jones.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth look set to go on and claim 2nd whilst the race for a play-off spot is still open ahead of the final game of the season.

Barnsley, Derby County and Peterborough United will all be playing in League One next season.

So after what’s been a seasons full of ups, downs, controversies and entertainment, who is your 2021/22 Championship Player of the Season?

Cast your vote below!

Championship Player of the Season 2021/22