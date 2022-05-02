Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Hibernian-linked Harry McKirdy is a “fantastic team player”.

Swindon Town have welcomed the attacking midfielder back from injury recently at the best possible time.

McKirdy, 25, has been their key player this season and has helped them rise into the League Two play-offs.

The Robins could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian linked with a swoop, as per journalist Alan Nixon (via a report by the Swindon Advertiser).

Garner has heaped praise on his star man, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser:

“Harry is a fantastic team player; you’ve only got to look at the goal on Tuesday night and the ball he put across for Louie Barry.

“He wants to score in every single game, in training. If he misses a chance in training or if he misses in a shooting drill, he’s his own harshest critic. He’s got that desire to score goals, and I never want to take that away from him.”

Will Swindon Town be able to keep hold of him?

Swindon Town will be desperate to keep hold of him in the upcoming transfer window and will most likely be able to retain him if they are promoted to League One.

Hibs would be able to offer him regular first-team football in the Scottish top flight as well as potentially European football down the line.

Garner’s side are under no pressure to sell him though after he penned a contract extension in January.

The Wiltshire club initially only signed him on a one-year contract last year following his departure from fellow fourth tier outfit Port Vale and that addition has turned out to be a masterstroke.

McKirdy rose up through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, having previously been on the books at Stoke City, but never made a senior appearance for the Midlands club.

Instead, he gained experience out on loan at Stevenage, Crewe Alexandra and Newport County in the Football League before permanent stints at Carlisle United and Port Vale.