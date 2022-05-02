Alan Nixon says that Blackburn Rovers have offered a ‘decent’ deal to Darragh Lenihan amid links to West Brom.

Lenihan, 28, sees his Blackburn Rovers contract expire this summer. The centre-back is a product of the Rovers youth academy and has over 200 appearances to his name in a Blackburn shirt, but he looks set to be moving on this summer.

Reports have linked him with a move away from Ewood Park all season with clubs such as Newcastle United and New York Red Bulls having been linked.

The latest club being linked though is West Brom. Nixon says that the Baggies are eyeing up both Lenihan and Joe Rothwell who is also out of contract at Blackburn this summer, and The Sun reporter has now revealed some more insight on Lenihan’s Blackburn future.

He says that Lenihan’s next move is dependent on money. He has a good offer on the table from Blackburn but ‘may get more elsewhere’ – Nixon tweeted earlier today:

All about money. Hear offer is decent. May get more elsewhere. May not. https://t.co/Hr2ATSsxPW — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 2, 2022

Change on the horizon…

After missing out on the play-offs, Blackburn Rovers look set for a summer of change. Tony Mowbray looks as though he could be moving on along with a number of the club’s first-team players, inlcuding Lenihan and Rothwell.

Lenihan has been a good servant to the club but Rovers have failed to really make any progression in the past few years, so it’d be understandable why Lenihan might fancy a new challenge.

A move to West Brom could be that exciting new challenge but like Nixon says, it will come down to money, and whether or not the Baggies will table a better deal than Blackburn for Lenihan this summer remains to be seen.