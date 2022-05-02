Coventry City chief Dave Boddy has insisted the Sky Blues will not be letting their key players go easy amid persisting interest from elsewhere.

Coventry City have seen their push for the Championship play-offs fall away, but there’s no doubt that this is a season to be proud of.

Mark Robins’ side currently sit in 11th place and will be hoping to see out a top-half finish when they face Stoke City away from home on the final day of the season. However, as a result of an overachieving season, transfer interest from elsewhere usually arises in key players.

That is no different for Coventry City heading into the summer, but chief Boddy has insisted the Sky Blues won’t be a pushover in the market.

As quoted by Coventry Live, the club chief stated that they will be doing all they can to keep their best players on the books at the Coventry Building Society Arena this summer, stating:

“There’s clearly going to be a lot of interest in our players this summer because of the success that we have had, and the success that they have had this season.

“Market forces will always dictate what happens to players but we will not let players go for anything less than we believe to be the market value. We are not looking to sell anybody. We are trying to protect them all and I think we have shown that ambition by extending their contracts during the season. But if people do come knocking they’ll get short shrift unless they come up with the values that we believe the players are worth.

“And even then, we will fight it.

“But the market dictates what players do sometimes. We are not looking to sell and will do our best to protect our assets but we won’t be giving players away, that’s for sure.”

Transfer speculation…

Coventry City’s key trio of Callum O’Hare, Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer are the main three to attract interest ahead of the summer.

Attacking midfielder O’Hare has been linked with Premier League side Spurs recently, while reported interest from Norwich City has been rebuffed by Boddy before. Gyokeres has been linked with Fulham as recently as today (Monday), while Hamer was said to be on the radar of Scottish pair Celtic and Rangers earlier this year.

However, despite the fact every player has a price tag, Coventry City have made it clear that they won’t be a soft touch in the transfer market this summer as they fight to hold on to their key men.