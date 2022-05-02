Preston North End and Portsmouth have both been admirers of Ipswich Town’s James Norwood over recent times, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The striker is leaving Ipswich Town when his contract expires.

Norwood, 31, sees his deal run out at the end of next month and is not being offered an extension.

A report by TWDT claim Wigan Athletic and Oxford United are in the frame to sign him.

It appears he won’t be short of suitors over the next couple of months though with Preston North End and Portsmouth emerging as potential suitors.

The East Anglian Daily Times have also reiterated the fact Karl Robinson at Oxford United likes him, as well as mentioning Bristol Rovers and Tranmere Rovers as two other possible destinations.

Goodbye to Ipswich Town

Norwood has been a useful player for Ipswich Town over the past few years and has provided strong competition to their options up front.

The Tractor Boys snapped him up back in 2019 following their relegation from the Championship and he has since chipped in with a decent 28 goals and nine assists in 88 appearances in all competitions.

Prior to his move to Portman Road, he caught the eye playing for both Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers.

It seems he wasn’t part of Kieran McKenna’s long-term plans but they run the risk of him joining another League One side for nothing now, unless a Championship team like Preston North End or Wigan Athletic take a gamble on him.