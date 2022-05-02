Andy Carroll is set to leave West Brom at the end of this season – would he be a good fit for Stoke City?

Carroll, 33, was a surprise addition to the Championship roster earlier this season.

The former Newcastle United, West Ham and Liverpool man signed sealed a surprise move to Reading where he scored twice in eight league outings, before making the switch to West Brom in January.

The Baggies were in the market for a striker after Daryl Dike’s injury and Carroll has since proved to be a useful player under Steve Bruce, scoring three in his 15 league outings for West Brom.

But Bruce has revealed that Carroll’s short-term stay at the club won’t be extended, saying:

“Andy Carroll has done great for us and he’s in better nick now than he’s been for the last few years. He’s done tremendously well but he’s unfortunate that we’ve got two centre forwards who we hope this summer will be fit.”

With Carroll set to become a free agent then, there could be a number of Championship clubs ready to take him in.

Previous Potters links…

Last summer, Stoke Sentinel tried to drum up rumours linking Carroll to Stoke City after it was revealed that the striker follows the Potters on social media.

Nothing came of the rumour, but Carroll to Stoke City now seems like a much more realistic, and shrewd move.

Michael O’Neill’s top scorer this season is Jacob Brown with 13. He’s impressed, but the Potters have largely relied on the Scot, and O’Neill could be in the market for a striker this summer after parting ways with Sam Surridge in January.

Steven Fletcher is also set to leave the club when his contract expires this summer and so O’Neill’s attacking options will become even lighter, with Surridge’s departure and Fletcher’s likely departure leaving O’Neill with no real physical threat up top.

Carroll would give the club just that, and his experience would be a great addition to a side looking to build around their younger talents.

He’s shown at West Brom in the second half of this season that he still has a goal-scoring touch and Bruce’s high praise for Carroll should tell O’Neill all he needs to know about the striker.

Up next for the Potters is a home game v Coventry City this weekend.