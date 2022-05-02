Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan will be assessed today after he was forced off in the latter stages of the Owls’ final day win over Portsmouth.

Sheffield Wednesday have talismanic midfielder Bannan to thank for much of their successful moments this season, with the Scot starring in the middle of the park for Darren Moore’s side on the way to a 4th place finish.

However, the Owls are currently sweating on his fitness after he was forced off in the latter stages of the 4-1 win over Portsmouth on the final day of the season. Now, an update has emerged from Yorkshire Live.

It is said that Bannan will be assessed today (Monday) after his late Pompey withdrawal. The report states the key playmaker could return in time for the first leg against Sunderland, which would be a very welcome boost for the Owls ahead of the play-offs.

Fingers crossed…

Losing Bannan now would be a huge blow to Sheffield Wednesday. The midfielder has been one of League One’s standout stars this season, showcasing why he is vastly above League One level after sticking with the Owls following their relegation.

The 32-year-old’s experience and leadership have been vital in helping Moore’s side get into the play-offs this season, so it could be pivotal that he is available for the semi-final clashes against Sunderland. The first clash between the two sides takes place on Friday 6th May before the Owls host the Sunderland at Hillsborough only three days later on Monday 9th May.