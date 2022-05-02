Charlton Athletic’s Jason Pearce says he would “love” to stay at the club this summer in some capacity.

Charlton Athletic will not be offering him a new playing contract.

Pearce, 34, sees his deal expire at the end of next month and he is due to become a free agent.

He now has a big decision to make on whether he wants to prolong his playing days or go into coaching.

The centre-back has said he is open to staying at The Valley, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’ve loved my time here and I’d love to stay in some capacity. I’m disappointed he (Johnnie Jackson) don’t want me but that’s just football. I’ve got probably the biggest decision to make of my career.”

Great servant to Charlton Athletic

Pearce has now played his last game for Charlton Athletic and he has been a great servant to the club over the past few years.

The Addicks swooped to sign the defender in 2016 from Wigan Athletic and he has enjoyed plenty of game time with them since then.

He played a key role in their promotion to the Championship under Lee Bowyer back in 2019.

Pearce has made 175 appearances for the London club in all competitions to date, chipping in with seven goals and seven assists from the back.

Prior to his move to the Addicks, the defender also had spells at AFC Bournemouth, Portsmouth and Leeds United.

Pearce has seen his opportunities dry up a bit over the past campaign but has still injected some useful experience into Jackson’s squad.

He will now be joining the likes of Ben Watson, Chris Gunter and Papa Souare in heading out the exit door, unless the club decide to keep him as a coach.