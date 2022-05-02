Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has said the Addicks are waiting on Blackpool to decide if they want to sign loan winger Charlie Kirk permanently when his temporary spell at Bloomfield Road comes to an end.

Charlton Athletic snapped up Kirk from Crewe Alexandra in August 2021 in what looked to be an astute signing after his impressive time with Gresty Road. The forward had starred for the Railwaymen after breaking through their youth ranks and becoming a first-team regular, but his time at The Valley hasn’t gone to plan just yet.

Kirk saw limited game time with the Addicks, playing only 14 times before making a loan move to Blackpool in January.

Since then, the 24-year-old has managed three assists in nine outings for the Tangerines, who have the option to make his temporary deal a permanent one this summer.

Now, Charlton Athletic boss Jackson has issued an update on the situation.

As quoted by the South London Press, the Addicks boss confirmed that the club are just waiting on what Blackpool decide to do with their £500,000 permanent transfer option, though insisted Kirk will get the chance to prove his worth with Charlton Athletic if he stays.

Here’s what he had to say:

“They have got an option on him.

“We’ll have to wait and see what they are going to do. As it stands he is our player and will be coming back at the start of pre-season and we go from there.

“It was difficult for him when he joined us. I don’t think he got a real opportunity to show what he’s about. He is a good player and a nice lad. He has gone there and done alright at Blackpool.

“If he is back with us at the start of pre-season he will be afforded every opportunity, like every player, to make the case he should be in the team. There is no issue with Charlie and he’s a good player.

“Hopefully the loan will have benefitted him and he comes back a better player.”

An interesting situation…

There’s no doubt over Kirk’s talents and he has shown that he can star in League One before, even impressing in the Championship with Blackpool over the second half of the season.

It was a surprise to see Charlton Athletic pay the money to bring him in last summer and not really give him a chance to show what he can do, but it seems Jackson is ready to give him that opportunity should he return to The Valley this summer.

He has been a starting player for Blackpool in recent weeks though, with Neil Critchley naming him in the starting XI for five of the last six Championship games.