It has been a season of two halves for Sheffield United who are looking to secure a play off-spot this Saturday at Bramall Lane.

Since Paul Heckingbottom took over from Slavisa Jokanovic in late November, the Blades have risen up through the table, losing only once at home in the process.

Despite this turnaround some players have struggled for the Blades this season, and here we look at three players who will be looking to bounce back in the 2022/23 season.

Oli McBurnie

The striker, signed by Chris Wilder in 2019, when the club was in the Premier League has failed to register a single goal in the league this season.

He scored in the Carabao Cup against Southampton but has struggled in front of goal all season.

He is a polarising figure with the fans but is a hardworking player, he wins plenty of aerial battles and is a good link up player for the Blades in the final thirdn but his final product has just not been there this season.

The potential is there for McBurnie, he just needs to take his chance when it next comes.

Daniel Jebbison

The youngster excelled in his loan spell at Burton Albion in the first half of the season, scoring seven goals for the Brewers.

But due to injury crisis of forward players at Sheffield United, he was recalled by Heckingbottom but has struggled to adjust from League One to the Championship, failing to net since his return.

However at only 18, the forward has time on his side and will only get better and will be looking to make a name for himself at Bramall Lane in the coming seasons.

David McGoldrick

Injuries have plagued the Irish international’s season, having only managed to feature in 19 games this season, scoring only twice, both before the turn of the year.

He has struggled for consistent first team football, under both managers this season, with most appearances coming from the substitutes bench.

He is loved amongst Blades fans and they will be looking for him to return his best after being such a vital player for the side since he signed in 2018.

